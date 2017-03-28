HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:56 pm




hubie
PostPosted: Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:25 am 
Hi everyone.

Tonight on NSB Radio I’m going to dedicate my entire show to the musical artform known as the remix.

In this show I’ll take a fairly loose journey through the history of the remix, with its origins in Jamaican dub and version culture, through disco and electro in the 70s and 80s and into the more contemporary territory of today. So it should be a fun and varied show, featuring loads of classic tunes and favourites from the last 40 years or so.

Hubie Sounds 124 – Tuesday 28th March @ 9pm BST – live and direct on NSB Radio!

* For more details, check out HubieSounds.com

* Click here to visit NSB Radio

* Click here to tune in (it should play in your default media player)

* Click here to join us in the Chatroom

* And make sure you check out the Hubie Sounds Fanpage on Facebook and Follow Hubie Sounds on Twitter!

Hubie x

PS. For those of you tuning in from other time zones, the UK put its clocks forward one hour to British Summer Time a few days ago, so for some of you this show will air one hour earlier than usual!

hubiesounds.com | hubie mixes | hubie gigs | hubiesounds archives
Image


