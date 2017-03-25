VA - Protodynamics (compiled by Mayix)
01. Psydewise - Dry Powder
02. Jnr Hacksaw - Electrodynamics
03. Uchu - Satin Relay
04. Baboden - Dub Wash
05. Baodub - Unity (Virus_st Remix)
06. Sensitrope - Sweet Movements
07. Digital Swamp - Prototype
08. AquariOhm - Snow Crystals
09. Axawaya & Lost In Orion - Marginals
10. KontrolPhrik - The Big Bang
11. M & J - Check This
Label: Pistolero Recordings
Cat #: PISTOLERO.015
Format: FLAC
Released: February 2017.
Style: Breakbeat / Psybreaks / Tech-Funk / Nuskool Breaks / Electro / Psystep / Psytech
Mastering: Robert Hundt @ Anti-Logic Mastering (Berlin)
Artwork: Digital Swamp
“First full length Pistolero Rec compilation (compiled by label boss Mayix) is eclectic journey through psychedelic breakbeat sounds and similar grooves.”www.soundcloud.com/m-a-y-i-x