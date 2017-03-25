HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
zmayo
PostPosted: Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:02 pm 
Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 5:19 am
Posts: 10
Location: Zagreb, Croatia
Ekorce - Biosphere EP

1.Drowning In Vibrations
2.Biosphere’s Breath
3.Level Of Reality

Label: Pistolero Recordings
Cat #: PISTOLERO.011
Format: FLAC
Released: October 2016
Style: Breakbeat / Downtempo / Psybreaks / Tech-Funk

Mastering: Merv Pepler (Eat Static) at LabUFO studio
Artwork: Katarina Majic aka Wild Bronco

“Breakbeat stuff from 120 to 150 BPMs from french producer Ekorce”

