Forum Veteran

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm

Posts: 11977

Location: cuntford

TT_ wrote: Doomo wrote: TT_ wrote: Lee_Underpass wrote: It's like fashion, everything comes round again in a decade or so.



Everything except breaks



Everything except breaks



quite a few breakbeats making it into "tech house" at the moment quite a few breakbeats making it into "tech house" at the moment



That doesn't count



Plus tech house is for bellends now That doesn't countPlus tech house is for bellends now



perfect for us then perfect for us then

_________________

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good



Link to track on SoundCloud _________________Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good



