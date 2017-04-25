HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Tue Apr 25, 2017 2:38 am




Pecoe
PostPosted: Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:25 am 
Regular Reader
Joined: Wed Dec 17, 2003 10:37 am
Posts: 242
Location: Perth - Australia
Ha, my user name and password still work !

It's been a while, hope u are all groovy :-)

Image
Image


ag4111
PostPosted: Sat Mar 25, 2017 2:56 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108236
Location: 20%
Who are you?

Image
Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image
doughnut
PostPosted: Sat Mar 25, 2017 4:46 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 2:51 pm
Posts: 72916
Location: Rugnut
Who's she?


Oh look I has signature

Image

Don't bother following me on twitter or befriending me on facebook unless of course you want to. kthxbai

One day you know I might even record a mix, and when I do it will be here, don't hold your breath though ;)
Pecoe
PostPosted: Sun Mar 26, 2017 12:44 am 
Regular Reader
Joined: Wed Dec 17, 2003 10:37 am
Posts: 242
Location: Perth - Australia
My name is Ross, i used to post up mixsets on here ages ago.

I run the Breakzlinkz blog : https://breakzlinkz.net/ and have done for 10 years.

You can also catch me here: https://soundcloud.com/pecoe and here: https://soundcloud.com/oldbreaksmixes

Image
Image
vinylpleasure
PostPosted: Sun Mar 26, 2017 7:39 am 
Lurker
Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2017 6:04 am
Posts: 2
I'm trying also but it says my password couldn't be brought over from old database, I guess its been super long. Can't message a mod w/ a new acct either... ugh

I doubt I have access to old email account, anyway to recover my old account?

dignan / kevin
innocent bystander
PostPosted: Mon Mar 27, 2017 1:18 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42327
Location: getting it wrong
if this place keeps going for long enough it'll be coll again. like cassettes. the hipster scum.
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Mon Mar 27, 2017 4:57 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22304
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
:chin: coll u say...

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
PostPosted: Tue Mar 28, 2017 4:46 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17813
Location: synth
clod is so down with the youth street lingo
innocent bystander
PostPosted: Tue Mar 28, 2017 4:52 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42327
Location: getting it wrong
it's tots obvis innit fams.
alex_virr
PostPosted: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:45 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2004 6:13 pm
Posts: 25164
Location: technaux
:lol:

Strontium Music

Image

SOUNDCLOUD | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | TUMBLR
Lee_Underpass
PostPosted: Fri Apr 21, 2017 5:17 pm 
Lurker
Joined: Mon Aug 24, 2015 5:31 pm
Posts: 6
It's like fashion, everything comes round again in a decade or so.
TT_
PostPosted: Mon Apr 24, 2017 12:45 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17813
Location: synth
Lee_Underpass wrote:
It's like fashion, everything comes round again in a decade or so.


Everything except breaks

:violin:
jprime
PostPosted: Mon Apr 24, 2017 9:07 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Wed Mar 02, 2005 2:20 am
Posts: 3821
Location: Comox Valley, Canada
Pecoe wrote:
It's been a while, hope u are all groovy :-)


Cheers for posting my stuff Pecoe :) wb

Image

JPRIME on SOUNDCLOUD
TWITTER
Facebork
Doomo
PostPosted: Mon Apr 24, 2017 9:24 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11976
Location: cuntford
TT_ wrote:
Lee_Underpass wrote:
It's like fashion, everything comes round again in a decade or so.


Everything except breaks

:violin:


quite a few breakbeats making it into "tech house" at the moment

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
