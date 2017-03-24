I made this mix for Burn Residency competition. Give a listen please and let me know what you think. There's actually some breaks too Love is the answer
1 Why Can't We See (Evil Nine Remix) by Housquare
2 Battery Life (Original Mix) by Chunk & Twist
3 Telraam (Original Mix) by Zonderling
4 1-Kryder___The_Cube_Guys_-_You___Me_(Kryder_Club_mix) by Kryder
5 The Cricket Scores (Original Mix) by Boy 8-Bit
6 Lose Your Mind (Original Mix) by Plump DJs
7 Sweat Naked (Original Mix) by Yolanda Be Cool
8 Give It To Me by Shiba San & Will Clarke
9 Summer Nights (Meramek Remix) by Kaskade, The Brocks