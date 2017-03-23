HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
speedsound
PostPosted: Thu Mar 23, 2017 6:11 am 
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2010 12:22 am
Posts: 48
Pack Preview:
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound-dj-to ... chill-trap


The best Chilled Trap that you ever heard is here! This sample pack includes some of the craziest Cinematic percussion around, mixed with Trap and a taste of Chill Music! If you’re looking for catchy 808 bass lines with punchy Kicks, epic Cinematic drums and , perfectly mixed vocals you are at right place: check out these mind-blowing sounds right now!

The download features 2 construction kits, each organised into folders and cleverly divided into sections such as drums, musical elements, effects and vocals. The kits have been recorded at 142 and 166 BPM, and are of course key labelled. Each kit is also divided into intro and drop sections for ease of use when dropping these superb samples into your mixes.

download now:
http://www.dancemidisamples.com/dark-ch ... -kits.html



FOLLOW THE LABEL!

[FAN PAGE]
https://www.facebook.com/speedsoundmusic
[FB GROUP]
https://www.facebook.com/groups/speedsound.music
[REMIX CONTEST]
https://www.facebook.com/groups/speedsound.remix
[SOUNDCLOUD]
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound
[SAMPLE PACKS + DAW TEMPLATES]
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound-dj-tools
[YOUTUBE]
https://www.youtube.com/user/speedsoundtv
[INSTAGRAM]
https://instagram.com/speedsound.rec
[TWITTER]
https://twitter.com/speedsound
[MYSPACE]
https://myspace.com/speedsound
[BEATPORT]
http://www.beatport.com/label/speedsound/15756
[MIXCLOUD]
http://www.mixcloud.com/speedsound


CONTACT:
xvibe.com@gmail.com


