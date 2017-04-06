HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Thu Apr 06, 2017 9:17 am




Doomo
PostPosted: Wed Apr 05, 2017 11:04 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11949
Location: cuntford
Sounds like the best way to seduce lander is with a loaf of warbartons danish :perv:

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
bobby hill
PostPosted: Wed Apr 05, 2017 12:05 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2137
Location: science dance
Image

bobby hill
PostPosted: Wed Apr 05, 2017 12:18 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2137
Location: science dance
faoattention clod
oil out at the start filter at 4 mins

TT_
PostPosted: Wed Apr 05, 2017 1:01 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17755
Location: synth
_j_ wrote:
Tam can drive.

Does he avocado?


:lol:

Filthy euro trash humour imo
~Lander~
PostPosted: Wed Apr 05, 2017 3:30 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14629
Location: Bcz Techno
Doomo wrote:
Sounds like the best way to seduce lander is with a loaf of warbartons danish :perv:


Oh mate, I would do anything for bread. Fruit Loaf is my absolute weakness. Warbs Orange Fruit Bred :woo: :woo: :woo:

https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


Doomo
PostPosted: Wed Apr 05, 2017 3:32 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11949
Location: cuntford
anything? :perv:

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
~Lander~
PostPosted: Wed Apr 05, 2017 3:34 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14629
Location: Bcz Techno
:lol: Pretty much :lol:

https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


TT_
PostPosted: Wed Apr 05, 2017 4:38 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17755
Location: synth
its getting HOT in here

grrrrrrrrrrr fnaaaaaaar woot
~Lander~
PostPosted: Wed Apr 05, 2017 4:38 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14629
Location: Bcz Techno
You looking in a mirror Tambles?

https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


Doomo
PostPosted: Wed Apr 05, 2017 5:08 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11949
Location: cuntford
:lol: :sun:

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
~Lander~
PostPosted: Wed Apr 05, 2017 5:25 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14629
Location: Bcz Techno
:perv:

https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


TT_
PostPosted: Wed Apr 05, 2017 6:02 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17755
Location: synth
~Lander~ wrote:
You looking in a mirror Tambles?


its the only way to see it tbh
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu Apr 06, 2017 7:06 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22262
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
:lol: :perv:

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk