HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: NSB RADIO - BREAKS & BEATS RADIO - THE WORLDS BIGGEST BREAKBEAT RADIO...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Tue Apr 04, 2017 2:44 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 5 of 5
  [ 68 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2, 3, 4, 5
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
T.R.O.
PostPosted: Mon Apr 03, 2017 3:01 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3267
Location: Berlin
breakfast is dead

_________________
OUT NOW:
Journeyman & Barrcode - Feel The Rhythm (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
T.R.O. - No Name [VIM Bronze]
DiGiTroLL - White Glove (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
Dr. Schmidt - Dynamo (T.R.O. remix) [Maschinen Musik]

T.R.O. on Twitter, on Soundcloud
furioso-records.de, Furioso on Soundcloud
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
bobby hill
PostPosted: Mon Apr 03, 2017 4:24 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2128
Location: science dance
breakfasting dead
Image

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 1:47 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17745
Location: synth
fuck you lot

Im off to the land of pizza

filthy fucking foreigners

with their salami, with their clement weather, with their attractive ladies and intoxicating lingo

i shall not partake of a single morsel of their filthy food nor a drop of their foul liquor

I don't fackin eat foreign ok ?

i mean what the fuck is Campari ? These fools and poors pour this rot into glasses of some other godforsaken thing called Prosecco. It's as disgusting as it sounds let me tell you

give me a light and bitter and a mechanically recovered "pork" pie anyday

cover it in enough mustard and you won't be able to taste the misery

ciao bellisimi
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
bobby hill
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 9:02 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2128
Location: science dance
Image

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
innocent bystander
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 10:40 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42317
Location: getting it wrong
Ducatis are stupid. You have to put them on their side to change the oil, you have to remove the centre stand to get to parts you need to have it on the centre stand for.

stupid. fast, but stupid.
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
bobby hill
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 12:32 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2128
Location: science dance
innocent bystander wrote:
sports bikes are stupid. You have to put them on their side to change the oil, you have to remove the centre stand to get to parts you need to have it on the centre stand for.

stupid. fast, but stupid.

get one of these
Image

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 1:13 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17745
Location: synth
Euro filth imo
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
innocent bystander
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 2:13 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42317
Location: getting it wrong
no, bobby, although i prefer a naked bike, sports bikes are fine. it's just ducatis are a pain in the arsehole to service.
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 5 of 5
  [ 68 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2, 3, 4, 5

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot], Yahoo [Bot], ~Lander~ and 7 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk