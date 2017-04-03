HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Mon Apr 03, 2017 9:29 am




Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Wed Mar 29, 2017 9:11 pm 
You've changed maaaan

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
PostPosted: Thu Mar 30, 2017 4:12 am 
YOU LOVE IT
alex_virr
PostPosted: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:44 pm 
TT_ wrote:
And it's done

Breggsit is upon us

Hurrah I say , take that Johnny Foreigner

It's one up for the clever brits and one down for chorizo munchers everywhere

KEEP ENGLISH FOR THE ENGLISH

I'm having meat and two veg EVERY NIGHT in celebration

And no chorizo


hear hear

Strontium Music

Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:29 am 
The Scotch Eggs want to leave

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


T.R.O.
PostPosted: Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:55 am 
:lurve:
https://realfood.tesco.com/recipes/chor ... -eggs.html

TT_
PostPosted: Fri Mar 31, 2017 12:46 pm 
Brexit

A story so stupid they had to invent a special word for it
TT_
PostPosted: Fri Mar 31, 2017 12:47 pm 
T.R.O. wrote:
:lurve:
https://realfood.tesco.com/recipes/chor ... -eggs.html


This is the kind of Euro filth I'm talking about

Thank god for Theresa May

We can finally wave goodbye to this sort of terror
_j_
PostPosted: Fri Mar 31, 2017 1:27 pm 
Coming over here, taking our breakfasts.
Watoo
PostPosted: Fri Mar 31, 2017 1:28 pm 
https://www.tesco.com/direct/easter-cra ... rce=others

~Lander~
PostPosted: Fri Mar 31, 2017 1:52 pm 
I mean, TBH, everyone that purchases eggs in a supermarket is a tosser :roll:

https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Fri Mar 31, 2017 4:56 pm 
So, Uncle Rich's chocolates are a rare treat #420blazin #stonered

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


_j_
PostPosted: Mon Apr 03, 2017 9:07 am 
Where should one buy eggs?
