innocent bystander
PostPosted: Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:09 pm 
Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42307
Location: getting it wrong
No, we pay to leave AND keep the sausages.
TT_
PostPosted: Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:50 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17714
Location: synth
Im with clod on this one

we don't need your euro filth on the english breakfast table

those consuming chorizo should probably reconsider their masculinity

those consuming scrambled eggs should be shot

KEEP BRITISH FOR THE BRITISH
Doomo
PostPosted: Tue Mar 28, 2017 4:44 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11921
Location: cuntford
no. shoot me

T.R.O.
PostPosted: Tue Mar 28, 2017 5:46 pm 
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3260
Location: Berlin
OK I give up you won

Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:56 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22240
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
£Tam_ reads the Daily Mail.

_j_
PostPosted: Wed Mar 29, 2017 10:50 am 
Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 28
Eggcellent thread

:gets coat:
Doomo
PostPosted: Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:37 am 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11921
Location: cuntford
Ive got a new pound coin, only it didnt fit in the trolley at asda fml

TT_
PostPosted: Wed Mar 29, 2017 12:14 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17714
Location: synth
And it's done

Breggsit is upon us

Hurrah I say , take that Johnny Foreigner

It's one up for the clever brits and one down for chorizo munchers everywhere

KEEP ENGLISH FOR THE ENGLISH

I'm having meat and two veg EVERY NIGHT in celebration

And no chorizo
T.R.O.
PostPosted: Wed Mar 29, 2017 1:48 pm 
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3260
Location: Berlin
did your reggnant eat the chorizo lamb?

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/07 ... -edinburg/

Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Wed Mar 29, 2017 2:50 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22240
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
I thought £TT_ was a Veganz

TT_
PostPosted: Wed Mar 29, 2017 3:15 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17714
Location: synth
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
I thought £TT_ was a Veganz


i was but i gave it up

its much more fun being a bigot carnivore

UP THE BRITS

KEPP BRITISHERS BRITISIST
TT_
PostPosted: Wed Mar 29, 2017 3:15 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17714
Location: synth
MAKE RACISM GREAT AGAIN
TT_
PostPosted: Wed Mar 29, 2017 3:17 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17714
Location: synth
T.R.O. wrote:
did your reggnant eat the chorizo lamb?

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/07 ... -edinburg/


NEVER

THE MATRIARCH WOULD NEVER MUNCH A EURO SAUSAGE
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Wed Mar 29, 2017 3:49 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22240
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
TT_ wrote:
MAKE RACISM GREAT AGAIN


MAKE SOME BREAKS AGAIN

TT_
PostPosted: Wed Mar 29, 2017 4:11 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17714
Location: synth
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
TT_ wrote:
MAKE RACISM GREAT AGAIN


MAKE SOME BREAKS AGAIN


TOO BUSY TRAPPIN IN THE BANDO
