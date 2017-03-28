HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Tue Mar 28, 2017 5:15 pm




innocent bystander
PostPosted: Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:09 pm 
Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42307
Location: getting it wrong
No, we pay to leave AND keep the sausages.
TT_
PostPosted: Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:50 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17709
Location: synth
Im with clod on this one

we don't need your euro filth on the english breakfast table

those consuming chorizo should probably reconsider their masculinity

those consuming scrambled eggs should be shot

KEEP BRITISH FOR THE BRITISH
Doomo
PostPosted: Tue Mar 28, 2017 4:44 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11919
Location: cuntford
no. shoot me

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
