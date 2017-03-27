HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: THE SPACEDRIFT SESSIONS LIVE W/ TOREBA SPACEDRIFT LIVE ON NSB RADIO...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:00 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 2 of 2
  [ 22 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
alex_virr
PostPosted: Fri Mar 24, 2017 2:00 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2004 6:13 pm
Posts: 25157
Location: technaux
what is wrong with scrambled eggs? thats how I have them. with lashings of chorizo. (whatever that is)

_________________
Strontium Music

Image

SOUNDCLOUD | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | TUMBLR
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
innocent bystander
PostPosted: Mon Mar 27, 2017 1:12 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42303
Location: getting it wrong
poached or fried. occasionally boiled.

scrambling is for people who own dishwashers or servants, ergo posh.

smash the system scramble.
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
PostPosted: Mon Mar 27, 2017 3:11 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11914
Location: cuntford
innocent bystander wrote:
poached or fried. occasionally boiled.

scrambling is for people who own dishwashers or servants / microwaves, ergo posh / skank.

smash the system scramble.


I fixed that for you

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Mon Mar 27, 2017 3:15 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17706
Location: synth
innocent bystander wrote:
poached or fried. occasionally boiled.

scrambling is for people who own dishwashers or servants, ergo posh.

smash the system scramble.


clod knows the score

but i bet he eats a bit of chorizo
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
ag4111
PostPosted: Mon Mar 27, 2017 3:39 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108231
Location: 20%
Daddy's dinner parties

_________________
Image
Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
innocent bystander
PostPosted: Mon Mar 27, 2017 4:26 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42303
Location: getting it wrong
TT_ wrote:
innocent bystander wrote:
poached or fried. occasionally boiled.

scrambling is for people who own dishwashers or servants, ergo posh.

smash the system scramble.


clod knows the score

but i bet he eats a bit of chorizo


black pudding. chorizo is that southern/foreign muck. there'll be no chorizo when we claim back our independence form the world. just potatoes and overboiled veg.
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Mon Mar 27, 2017 4:56 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22234
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
And overcooked beef joints.

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 2 of 2
  [ 22 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 2 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
cron
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk