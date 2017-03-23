HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:35 pm




Author Message
TT_
PostPosted: Thu Mar 23, 2017 2:53 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17699
Location: synth
Do you scramble your eggs ?

you do don't you ?

you are a MASSIVE BELLEND

I will fight anyone who says scrambled eggs are acceptable

fuck you in advance

oh and if you even mention chorizo you instantly lose you fucking WANKTARD


Danny
PostPosted: Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:45 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue May 15, 2007 10:09 am
Posts: 5813
Location: the Netherlands
Dems be fighting words!
I prefer my eggs boiled, but scrambled is nice too. I prefer (aged/spiced) salami, but chorizo is pretty good too.
So go fuck yourself, you cockwomble!

Doomo
PostPosted: Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:54 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11911
Location: cuntford
scrambled eggs for breakfast every morning, sometimes with a handful of spinach. Less hassle and less washing up than boiling, fried etc

It fills me up until lunch time so I no longer snack on shit. :woo:

does this vex you tam tam?

Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu Mar 23, 2017 12:17 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22229
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Is this part of ur commie agenda tam?

TT_
PostPosted: Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:18 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17699
Location: synth
Doomo wrote:
scrambled eggs for breakfast every morning, sometimes with a handful of spinach. Less hassle and less washing up than boiling, fried etc

It fills me up until lunch time so I no longer snack on shit. :woo:

does this vex you tam tam?



Yes it vexes me

You are clearly part of the metropolitan elite

You probly voted to remain
TT_
PostPosted: Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:18 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17699
Location: synth
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Is this part of ur commie agenda tam?


Yes I am one of putins team of internet trolls
TT_
PostPosted: Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:20 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17699
Location: synth
Danny wrote:
Dems be fighting words!
I prefer my eggs boiled, but scrambled is nice too. I prefer (aged/spiced) salami, but chorizo is pretty good too.
So go fuck yourself, you cockwomble!


10 points for use of the word cock Womble

-1000 points for mentioning chorizo

You owe me 9990 internetz
T.R.O.
PostPosted: Thu Mar 23, 2017 4:54 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3254
Location: Berlin
tam eats century eggs only

Image

Doomo
PostPosted: Thu Mar 23, 2017 5:54 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11911
Location: cuntford
TT_ wrote:
Doomo wrote:
scrambled eggs for breakfast every morning, sometimes with a handful of spinach. Less hassle and less washing up than boiling, fried etc

It fills me up until lunch time so I no longer snack on shit. :woo:

does this vex you tam tam?



Yes it vexes me

You are clearly part of the metropolitan elite

You probly voted to remain


I did.
Why?
Did you vote to leave?

Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:23 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22229
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Commies don't vote.

