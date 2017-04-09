HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Sun Apr 09, 2017 5:54 pm




~Lander~
 Post subject: Re: Fucking idiots
PostPosted: Mon Apr 03, 2017 2:15 pm 
I'll put myself forward for this. The *worst* idiot.

https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: Fucking idiots
PostPosted: Mon Apr 03, 2017 4:18 pm 
The Dunning–Kruger effect is a cognitive bias in which low-ability individuals suffer from illusory superiority, mistakenly assessing their ability as much higher than it really is. Psychologists David Dunning and Justin Kruger attributed this bias to a metacognitive incapacity, on the part of those with low ability, to recognize their ineptitude and evaluate their competence accurately.

TT_
 Post subject: Re: Fucking idiots
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 1:50 am 
FUCK ALL THIS SHIT LETS INVADE SPAIN

IM JOINING THE ARMY TOMO
innocent bystander
 Post subject: Re: Fucking idiots
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 4:37 pm 
only if i can live in the analucian mountains where they make their own wine and grow their own weed, like where I want in January.
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Fucking idiots
PostPosted: Sun Apr 09, 2017 6:29 am 
Anal Lucia lols

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


