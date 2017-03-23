HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
TT_
 Post subject: Fuck Theresa May
PostPosted: Thu Mar 23, 2017 2:49 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17699
Location: synth
Crowd fund a wack on trump while you're at it

fucking idiots


Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Fuck Theresa May
PostPosted: Thu Mar 23, 2017 12:13 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22227
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Theresa Mayhem

Shame there's no credible opposition.

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


