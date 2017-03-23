ALT-A - "Encore" w/ WAVEWHORE Remix - (Very Important Music) - Out Now!!
Very Important Music is proud to present a 10 year anniversary release featuring Alt-a with remix duties from Wavewhore!!
Listen: https://soundcloud.com/v-i-m-records/vi ... e-previews
Buy: https://www.beatport.com/release/encore/1979196
Aquasky - "Thanks for the remix… put us down as supporting!"
DJ Icey - "Cool… has a very Mid 2000s UK Vibe to it"
601 - "I really like it… it's nice to hear proper breaks coming back!"
BreaksMafia - "Nice work… I will support"
Available exclusively at Beatport on March 20, 2017 and then all stores on April 3, 2017!!