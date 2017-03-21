HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
Audio Tactics
PostPosted: Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:56 am 
ALT-A - "Encore" w/ WAVEWHORE Remix - (Very Important Music) - Out Now!!

Very Important Music is proud to present a 10 year anniversary release featuring Alt-a with remix duties from Wavewhore!!

Listen: https://soundcloud.com/v-i-m-records/vi ... e-previews

Buy: https://www.beatport.com/release/encore/1979196

Aquasky - "Thanks for the remix… put us down as supporting!"
DJ Icey - "Cool… has a very Mid 2000s UK Vibe to it"
601 - "I really like it… it's nice to hear proper breaks coming back!"
BreaksMafia - "Nice work… I will support"

Available exclusively at Beatport on March 20, 2017 and then all stores on April 3, 2017!!


