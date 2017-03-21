Poster-lite

ALT-A - "Encore" w/ WAVEWHORE Remix - (Very Important Music) - Out Now!!



Very Important Music is proud to present a 10 year anniversary release featuring Alt-a with remix duties from Wavewhore!!



Listen:



Buy:



Aquasky - "Thanks for the remix… put us down as supporting!"

DJ Icey - "Cool… has a very Mid 2000s UK Vibe to it"

601 - "I really like it… it's nice to hear proper breaks coming back!"

BreaksMafia - "Nice work… I will support"



