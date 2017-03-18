HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:24 pm




sumanthsmith
 Netgear Orbi
PostPosted: Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:55 pm 
Comprised of one Router device and one (or more) Satellite device, the Orbi system broadcasts an unimpeded
Wi-Fi signal to every room in the house. It sounds like an empty promise from a 2am infomercial, but we can gladly
report that Orbi can do exactly what it says on the tin.

Regardless, the Orbi is still mighty expensive compared to your average router.
So, how well does Netgear Orbi justify its price? Pretty damn well, actually.

On the back, the Router houses a Sync button (more on that in a moment),
three Ethernet LAN ports (for connecting other internet devices), one Ethernet WAN port
(for your gateway or modem connection), a USB 2.0 port for network-attached storage and
a standard DC power port. The Satellite has all of this, but swaps that WAN port for a fourth LAN port.

For as wondrous as it sounds (and truly is), this system comes with two small caveats. For one,
Orbi broadcasts both Wi-Fi signals under a single SSID and will switch between them on a per device, per location basis to maintain a consistent experience.


