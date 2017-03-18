The concept of Wi-Fi mesh networking products, like the Linksys Velop, may be relatively new, but the fundamental ideas and technology behind them are not, nor is the problem it is designed to solve.



No matter how powerful, a single router has a limited range, so you’ll run into Wi-Fi “notspots” with poor connectivity behind thick walls,

or over long distances. For years, the solution has been range extenders, carefully positioned within strong

coverage of the router, to push the signal further. If you need better speeds in another

area, keep adding access points.



The Linksys Velop promises a modular Wi-Fi mesh product with a quick, app-based setup process.

Linksys’s system, like most out there, is modular because it works with anywhere from two to three or

more units, with packs sold containing up to three identical Velop units.

