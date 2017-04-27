HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
Author Message
OAP-Dub
PostPosted: Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:59 pm 
Evening all

We all keeping well? Look how grown up you all are now, I remember when this was all fields etc....

I had a thread on facebook recently asking for suggestions of classic "nuskool" tunes from around 1998 to 2005 to fill in gaps in my collection and for playing on the NSB radio station on my entirely backwards looking show. Had some great suggestions, but for some reason it didn't occur to me to put a similar thread on here.

So.......give me your suggestions, ideally not from the big labels like TCR, Mob, Fingerlickin, Marine Parade as that is easy enough and I have most of it, but thinking more the classic tunes from lesser know labels and artists.

Go!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kyx3KUPvxNw

DJ Racist Haircut
PostPosted: Wed Apr 12, 2017 9:34 pm 
Would love a digi copy of this.

m0del101
PostPosted: Sat Apr 15, 2017 10:54 am 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcZWecNLAjk

8)
_j_
PostPosted: Sun Apr 16, 2017 6:28 am 
Emit/Collect
Gyromancer
Bass Phenomenon
OAP-Dub
PostPosted: Wed Apr 26, 2017 10:39 pm 
DJ Racist Haircut wrote:


Would love a digi copy of this.


Nice.

OAP-Dub
PostPosted: Wed Apr 26, 2017 10:42 pm 
m0del101 wrote:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcZWecNLAjk

8)


Not heard that before - very nice indeed.

