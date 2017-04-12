Forum Veteran

We all keeping well? Look how grown up you all are now, I remember when this was all fields etc....



I had a thread on facebook recently asking for suggestions of classic "nuskool" tunes from around 1998 to 2005 to fill in gaps in my collection and for playing on the NSB radio station on my entirely backwards looking show. Had some great suggestions, but for some reason it didn't occur to me to put a similar thread on here.



So.......give me your suggestions, ideally not from the big labels like TCR, Mob, Fingerlickin, Marine Parade as that is easy enough and I have most of it, but thinking more the classic tunes from lesser know labels and artists.



Go!



