Tickets:



-- Bristol Boombox (BrizBox) Launch Party --



Celebrating Old-School Hip-Hop, Funk Breaks & Block Party Culture by showcasing local talent including Live Bands, DJs, MCs & Artists.



♬ DJ Andy Smith [Portishead / The Document] - Hip-Hop Breaks Set



♬ Contraband Breaks Ensemble - Full Live Funk & Hip-Hop Band



♬ Mr Lingo & Powercut [Funk From The Trunk] - 45's Set



♬ DJ Ryu / Rockit Science [BrizBox]



-- Hy-Brasil Music Club 07.04.17 --



Tickets:



BrizBox X



aka DJ RYU



ryu comes with wine in hand

his followers smile, what a wonderful man

but lo, their joy will not last long

for ryu is vengeful and ryu is strong

the chalice they offer to hold their mead

shatters to pieces and flesh does bleed



Rockit Scientist:



