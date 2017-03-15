Facebook Event: http://www.facebook.com/events/386761485041955
Tickets: http://hdfst.uk/E37605
-- Bristol Boombox (BrizBox) Launch Party --
Celebrating Old-School Hip-Hop, Funk Breaks & Block Party Culture by showcasing local talent including Live Bands, DJs, MCs & Artists.
♬ DJ Andy Smith [Portishead / The Document] - Hip-Hop Breaks Set
♬ Contraband Breaks Ensemble - Full Live Funk & Hip-Hop Band
♬ Mr Lingo & Powercut [Funk From The Trunk] - 45's Set
♬ DJ Ryu / Rockit Science [BrizBox]
-- Hy-Brasil Music Club 07.04.17 --
BrizBox X
Graffix by Cheo
_________________
aka DJ RYU
ryu comes with wine in hand
his followers smile, what a wonderful man
but lo, their joy will not last long
for ryu is vengeful and ryu is strong
the chalice they offer to hold their mead
shatters to pieces and flesh does bleed
Rockit Scientist: www.soundcloud.com/deejayryu
Rockit Science Club: www.facebook.com/rockitscienceclub