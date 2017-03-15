HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
Rockit Science
PostPosted: Wed Mar 15, 2017 3:31 pm 
Facebook Event: http://www.facebook.com/events/386761485041955

Image

Tickets: http://hdfst.uk/E37605

-- Bristol Boombox (BrizBox) Launch Party --

Celebrating Old-School Hip-Hop, Funk Breaks & Block Party Culture by showcasing local talent including Live Bands, DJs, MCs & Artists.

♬ DJ Andy Smith [Portishead / The Document] - Hip-Hop Breaks Set

♬ Contraband Breaks Ensemble - Full Live Funk & Hip-Hop Band

♬ Mr Lingo & Powercut [Funk From The Trunk] - 45's Set

♬ DJ Ryu / Rockit Science [BrizBox]

-- Hy-Brasil Music Club 07.04.17 --

Tickets: http://hdfst.uk/E37605

BrizBox X

Graffix by Cheo

aka DJ RYU

ryu comes with wine in hand
his followers smile, what a wonderful man
but lo, their joy will not last long
for ryu is vengeful and ryu is strong
the chalice they offer to hold their mead
shatters to pieces and flesh does bleed

Rockit Scientist: www.soundcloud.com/deejayryu

Rockit Science Club: www.facebook.com/rockitscienceclub


