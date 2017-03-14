HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
locust215
PostPosted: Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:35 pm 
Joined: Sun Mar 05, 2017 4:50 pm
Posts: 3
https://soundcloud.com/locustsamuelmeek ... adman-land
for those who are skeptical of my deal, peep minute 28 on. Give me a deadly dub into Massive which catches Goldust on its elevator build/drop then to quote the Breakbeat Scientist the term is it goes totally "mental." If that dont convince you, I would like to hear what does.

2 Lets get mental-Liquid Sky
3 Elements of Noise-Chemistry
4 vocoda
5 Future_Forces_Inc_-_Dead_By_Dawn
6 Al_Massive_-_Gettin_Busy_Beardsly_Mix
7 Mash_dem_down
8 6-MA2_-_Hearing_Is_Believing
9 03_rolling-numbers-gold-dubs-remix
10 LET THE BASS KICK
11 Liberty - Step In
12 4053658_Runnins_Origin_Unknown_Remix
13 1920894_Lk_Marcus_Intalex___ST_Files_Remix
14 4445423_Dubplate_Danger_Original_96_Mix
15 Capone - Massive
16 Goldust Remix
17 Certified Gz (feat. Slim Thug)
18 6865477_Badman_Nah_Beg_Fren_Original_Mix
19 AsendUltravibe_what_kind_of_world_1994[www.MP3Fiber.com]
20 Bay B Kane - Darkness Calling - Earth Ah Run Red - 01 Darkness Calling
21 DJ_Sebel_-_When_I_Rock
22 5885247_Get_Ill_Pish_Posh_VIP_Remix
23 SELECTOR SPINACH
24 Hotsteeper
25 SOUND DA POLICE-PHIBES


