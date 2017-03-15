HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: NSB RADIO - BREAKS & BEATS RADIO - THE WORLDS BIGGEST BREAKBEAT RADIO...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Wed Mar 15, 2017 8:24 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 2 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
hubie
PostPosted: Tue Mar 14, 2017 11:11 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2006 6:24 pm
Posts: 43550
Location: 0121 do one, maximum bonners, etc
Image

Good news everyone – I’m back from the Antipodes, having tied the knot with my lovely wife, so I’m all set to return to the NSB Radio interwaves and spin some choons for your lovely ears.

The bad news? Well there isn’t any, really, so I’ll just hit you with some more good news: since I’ve been gone a while I’ve got a literal sh*t-tonne of awesome new music to share with you. As well as all that, I’ll be revisiting my Classic Breakbeat Corner to dig through some favourite breaks from years gone by, plus I’ll have the usual selection of eclectic beats from the realms of funk, soul, hip hop and beyond.

Hubie Sounds 123 – Tuesday 14th March @ 9pm GMT – live and direct on NSB Radio!

* For more details, check out HubieSounds.com

* Click here to visit NSB Radio

* Click here to tune in (it should play in your default media player)

* Click here to join us in the Chatroom

* And make sure you check out the Hubie Sounds Fanpage on Facebook and Follow Hubie Sounds on Twitter!

Hubie x

Image

_________________
hubiesounds.com | hubie mixes | hubie gigs | hubiesounds archives
Image


Last edited by hubie on Wed Mar 15, 2017 2:05 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
hubie
PostPosted: Wed Mar 15, 2017 1:18 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2006 6:24 pm
Posts: 43550
Location: 0121 do one, maximum bonners, etc
Hi gang.

Thanks for tuning in last night. This latest show is now available to stream via the link below…

>> Stream Hubie Sounds via Mixcloud <<

EDIT: Here’s a download link. Apologies for the delay.

Here’s the show tracklist…

LL Cool J – It Gets No Rougher
Sister S – Living Ecstasy (Norinton Remix)
Lack Of Afro Ft. Herbal T – Brown Sugar

Classic Breakbeat Corner:
Drumattic Twins – Don’t Be So Drumattic
Introspective – Pole Kat (Get It On) (30Hz Remix)
BLIM & Rennie Pilgrem Ft. MC Chickaboo – 2 Freaks
Evil Nine – Crooked (Bassbin Twins Remix)
Evil Nine – Burn It To The Ground
Elite Force – The Law Of Life (ReVamp)

Shiba San – Up & Down (Left/Right Remix)
Volac Ft. Abrax Phaeton – Listen
Alex Zupo – LFO’s & UFO’s (Sacha Robotti Drop Mix)
Justin Martin Ft. FEMME – Hello Clouds (Ardalan Remix)
Sacha Robotti – The Dude Abides
Walker & Royce – Peep This Cat
Eyes Everywhere – Marlon Brando (Wuki Remix)
Sly-One Ft. TK Wonder – My Name (Bromley Remix)
Phil Kieran – Saturdays (Catz ’N Dogz Remix)
Prok & Fitch + Green Velvet – Sheeple
NiQW – It Began
Solardo – Tribesmen
Krankbrother – Circular Thing (Hot Since 82 Remix)
Radio Slave – Feel The Same
CamelPhat – NYP2

Don’t forget you can check out the rest of my shows via the NSB Radio archives and my Mixcloud.

Big ups everyone.

Hubie x

_________________
hubiesounds.com | hubie mixes | hubie gigs | hubiesounds archives
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 2 posts ] 

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » WEBCASTS, RADIO & MIX SETS

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 3 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk