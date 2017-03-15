Forum Veteran

Thanks for tuning in last night. This latest show is now available to stream via the link below…



>> Stream Hubie Sounds via Mixcloud <<



EDIT: Here’s a



Here’s the show tracklist…



LL Cool J – It Gets No Rougher

Sister S – Living Ecstasy (Norinton Remix)

Lack Of Afro Ft. Herbal T – Brown Sugar



Classic Breakbeat Corner:

Drumattic Twins – Don’t Be So Drumattic

Introspective – Pole Kat (Get It On) (30Hz Remix)

BLIM & Rennie Pilgrem Ft. MC Chickaboo – 2 Freaks

Evil Nine – Crooked (Bassbin Twins Remix)

Evil Nine – Burn It To The Ground

Elite Force – The Law Of Life (ReVamp)



Shiba San – Up & Down (Left/Right Remix)

Volac Ft. Abrax Phaeton – Listen

Alex Zupo – LFO’s & UFO’s (Sacha Robotti Drop Mix)

Justin Martin Ft. FEMME – Hello Clouds (Ardalan Remix)

Sacha Robotti – The Dude Abides

Walker & Royce – Peep This Cat

Eyes Everywhere – Marlon Brando (Wuki Remix)

Sly-One Ft. TK Wonder – My Name (Bromley Remix)

Phil Kieran – Saturdays (Catz ’N Dogz Remix)

Prok & Fitch + Green Velvet – Sheeple

NiQW – It Began

Solardo – Tribesmen

Krankbrother – Circular Thing (Hot Since 82 Remix)

Radio Slave – Feel The Same

CamelPhat – NYP2



Don’t forget you can check out the rest of my shows via the



Big ups everyone.



