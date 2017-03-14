Good news everyone – I’m back from the Antipodes, having tied the knot with my lovely wife, so I’m all set to return to the NSB Radio
interwaves and spin some choons for your lovely ears.
The bad news? Well there isn’t any, really, so I’ll just hit you with some more good news: since I’ve been gone a while I’ve got a literal sh*t-tonne of awesome new music to share with you. As well as all that, I’ll be revisiting my Classic Breakbeat Corner
to dig through some favourite breaks from years gone by, plus I’ll have the usual selection of eclectic beats from the realms of funk, soul, hip hop and beyond.Hubie Sounds 123 – Tuesday 14th March @ 9pm GMT – live and direct on NSB Radio!* For more details, check out HubieSounds.com
Hubie x