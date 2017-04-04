Forum Veteran

Doomo wrote: innocent bystander wrote: i miss gold seal.



Its exactly like the gold seal of old, only stronger. I literally chuff on a tiny bit in the pipe and I'm wasted. 2 pipes and I'm a giggling wreck unable to follow any conversation. It sticky as hell and smells like green. beautiful stuff.





is that not concentrate / BHO ??



the hip hop children i have been purloining the viet cong from have been trying to flog it to me



it comes in foil packets with trademarks on



is that not concentrate / BHO ??

the hip hop children i have been purloining the viet cong from have been trying to flog it to me

it comes in foil packets with trademarks on

the youth seem to be rolling it into sausages and wrapping it into a spiral round their doobies




