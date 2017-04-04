HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: NSB RADIO - BREAKS & BEATS RADIO - THE WORLDS BIGGEST BREAKBEAT RADIO...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Tue Apr 04, 2017 6:30 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 2 of 2
  [ 24 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
DJ Racist Haircut
 Post subject: Re: April 2017
PostPosted: Sat Apr 01, 2017 8:26 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Jun 16, 2006 9:41 pm
Posts: 12040
Location: Yer mum.
I decided against a fake conversion to Islam again, at the last moment, this year.

_________________
Synthetic Aperture (NSBRadio) - breakbeat, dnb - 1st & 3rd Wednesdays 9-11pm GMT
Beyond Control (Voice FM, Southampton 103.9FM) - strictly techno - every Sat 11pm-1am
The Precipice (Brap FM) - techno, breakbeat, dnb, psytrance, downtempo, etc - now retired, but archives available here.
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
 Post subject: Re: April 2017
PostPosted: Mon Apr 03, 2017 10:47 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11941
Location: cuntford
Doomo wrote:
how about now?

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
T.R.O.
 Post subject: Re: April 2017
PostPosted: Mon Apr 03, 2017 1:19 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3267
Location: Berlin
Doomo wrote:
Doomo wrote:
how about now?

it's May until 2020

_________________
OUT NOW:
Journeyman & Barrcode - Feel The Rhythm (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
T.R.O. - No Name [VIM Bronze]
DiGiTroLL - White Glove (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
Dr. Schmidt - Dynamo (T.R.O. remix) [Maschinen Musik]

T.R.O. on Twitter, on Soundcloud
furioso-records.de, Furioso on Soundcloud
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
 Post subject: Re: April 2017
PostPosted: Mon Apr 03, 2017 1:37 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11941
Location: cuntford
Scored some epic solid the other week. Wasnt cheap but my god its strong. My mate who normally smokes green sold what he had after having a bit too much and it 'alienated him from life' :badgrin:

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud


Last edited by Doomo on Mon Apr 03, 2017 1:48 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
innocent bystander
 Post subject: Re: April 2017
PostPosted: Mon Apr 03, 2017 1:39 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42319
Location: getting it wrong
i miss gold seal.
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
 Post subject: Re: April 2017
PostPosted: Mon Apr 03, 2017 1:52 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11941
Location: cuntford
innocent bystander wrote:
i miss gold seal.


Its exactly like the gold seal of old, only stronger. I literally chuff on a tiny bit in the pipe and I'm wasted. 2 pipes and I'm a giggling wreck unable to follow any conversation. It sticky as hell and smells like green. beautiful stuff.

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
 Post subject: Re: April 2017
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 1:55 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17746
Location: synth
Doomo wrote:
innocent bystander wrote:
i miss gold seal.


Its exactly like the gold seal of old, only stronger. I literally chuff on a tiny bit in the pipe and I'm wasted. 2 pipes and I'm a giggling wreck unable to follow any conversation. It sticky as hell and smells like green. beautiful stuff.



is that not concentrate / BHO ??

the hip hop children i have been purloining the viet cong from have been trying to flog it to me

it comes in foil packets with trademarks on

the youth seem to be rolling it into sausages and wrapping it into a spiral round their doobies
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
 Post subject: Re: April 2017
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 4:20 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11941
Location: cuntford
I have no idea. could be. all I know is that its made from some part of the plant and is fucking lethal

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: April 2017
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 5:42 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2130
Location: science dance
DJ Racist Haircut wrote:
I decided against a fake conversion to Islam again, at the last moment, this year.

:chin: .........go on........?

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 2 of 2
  [ 24 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot] and 6 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
cron
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk