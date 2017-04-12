HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Wed Apr 12, 2017 11:49 pm




leegroves
PostPosted: Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:09 pm 
Offline
Lurker
Lurker

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2017 4:54 pm
Posts: 2
We have posted our two albums up for your old skool breaks scene enjoyment:

You can check them out here:

LAST ORDERS... START THE REVOLUTION (1997)
Apple Music: https://itun.es/us/A3Imib
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/last- ... 1211248090
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5P9o36sBHlniVMB9XHHtFq

WEEKEND WARRIORS (2003)
Apple Music: https://itun.es/us/Tyqfib
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/weeke ... 1209337389
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/6TwNIlIlg9zYG0jZIvK4j7


shaman
PostPosted: Sun Mar 19, 2017 11:42 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jul 17, 2003 11:25 pm
Posts: 37684
8)

DJ Racist Haircut
PostPosted: Wed Apr 12, 2017 9:35 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Jun 16, 2006 9:41 pm
Posts: 12045
Location: Yer mum.
320s available?

DJ Racist Haircut
PostPosted: Wed Apr 12, 2017 9:40 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Jun 16, 2006 9:41 pm
Posts: 12045
Location: Yer mum.
I've never bought anything from iTunes and it seems they want me to sign up for some subscription service just to be able to listen to the clips which is a pity, as I really like the sound of Darkness Into Light.

Will they be available anywhere else?

