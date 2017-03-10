So I thought it was about time I invited the Country Cockney onto the show to get the band back together! Great fun had by all as we do an AWE Soundsystem reunion show, having not DJ'd together in about 9 years. Plenty of AWE classics in this set - hope you enjoy it as much as we did!
Archive link..https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -09032017/
Tracklist:
David Matthews - Theme from Star Wars
Incredible Bongo Band - Apache
West Street Mob - I can't Stop (Wiseguys remix)
Chemical Brothers - Galaxy Bounce
Wildchild - Renegade Master (Fatboy Slim remix)
Drumattic Twins - Cock the Trigger
Bowser - Code Name Hard Hat
2 Fat Buddhas - Cut the Music
Freestylers - Don't Stop
Afrikaa Bambaataa - Planet Rock (remix)
2 Phat Cunts - Ride (Space Invader remix)
Shapshankly - The List
Groove Diggerz - Soul Brother
Refunk - Its Groovy
Jay Stewart - Finger Shaker
Rob Reng and Thief - Dope Pope
Poxy Music - Our Break
Bakelite - Pleasure Inspector (Dopamine Remix)
Ferry Corsten - Junk (Bodysnatchers remix)
Dopamine and Diverted - Only One (Blim Remix)
Moguai - U Know Y
New Order - Crystal (Lee Coombs remix)
Killers - Mr Brightside (FFS remix)
Audio Bullys - Shoot You Down (Hook and Sling remix)
Milke - She Says (Merka remix)
Radiohead - Everything in its Right Place (Ollie B remix)