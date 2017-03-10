Forum Veteran

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 3:22 pm

Posts: 5579

Location: In my pipe and slippers.





Archive link..

https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -09032017/



Tracklist:



David Matthews - Theme from Star Wars

Incredible Bongo Band - Apache

West Street Mob - I can't Stop (Wiseguys remix)

Chemical Brothers - Galaxy Bounce

Wildchild - Renegade Master (Fatboy Slim remix)

Drumattic Twins - Cock the Trigger

Bowser - Code Name Hard Hat

2 Fat Buddhas - Cut the Music

Freestylers - Don't Stop

Afrikaa Bambaataa - Planet Rock (remix)

2 Phat Cunts - Ride (Space Invader remix)

Shapshankly - The List

Groove Diggerz - Soul Brother

Refunk - Its Groovy

Jay Stewart - Finger Shaker

Rob Reng and Thief - Dope Pope

Poxy Music - Our Break

Bakelite - Pleasure Inspector (Dopamine Remix)

Ferry Corsten - Junk (Bodysnatchers remix)

Dopamine and Diverted - Only One (Blim Remix)

Moguai - U Know Y

New Order - Crystal (Lee Coombs remix)

Killers - Mr Brightside (FFS remix)

Audio Bullys - Shoot You Down (Hook and Sling remix)

Milke - She Says (Merka remix)

Radiohead - Everything in its Right Place (Ollie B remix) So I thought it was about time I invited the Country Cockney onto the show to get the band back together! Great fun had by all as we do an AWE Soundsystem reunion show, having not DJ'd together in about 9 years. Plenty of AWE classics in this set - hope you enjoy it as much as we did!Archive link..Tracklist:David Matthews - Theme from Star WarsIncredible Bongo Band - ApacheWest Street Mob - I can't Stop (Wiseguys remix)Chemical Brothers - Galaxy BounceWildchild - Renegade Master (Fatboy Slim remix)Drumattic Twins - Cock the TriggerBowser - Code Name Hard Hat2 Fat Buddhas - Cut the MusicFreestylers - Don't StopAfrikaa Bambaataa - Planet Rock (remix)2 Phat Cunts - Ride (Space Invader remix)Shapshankly - The ListGroove Diggerz - Soul BrotherRefunk - Its GroovyJay Stewart - Finger ShakerRob Reng and Thief - Dope PopePoxy Music - Our BreakBakelite - Pleasure Inspector (Dopamine Remix)Ferry Corsten - Junk (Bodysnatchers remix)Dopamine and Diverted - Only One (Blim Remix)Moguai - U Know YNew Order - Crystal (Lee Coombs remix)Killers - Mr Brightside (FFS remix)Audio Bullys - Shoot You Down (Hook and Sling remix)Milke - She Says (Merka remix)Radiohead - Everything in its Right Place (Ollie B remix)

_________________

I'm your pimp

I wear my hat to the side

And I walk with a limp



