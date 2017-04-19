HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
Elixir Events
PostPosted: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:30 am 
Offline
Noob
Noob

Joined: Mon Nov 18, 2013 4:21 pm
Posts: 59
Infected Mushroom - Special 2 Hour Set Old School LIVE
plus exclusive presentation of the new album Return to the Sauce

Friday, April 28 at 10 PM - 6 AM
@Troxy, 490 Commercial Road, E1 0HX London, United Kingdom

The godfathers of psychedelic trance Infected Mushroom return to London for a very special extended 2-hour show: an Old School Live set made up of music from their first 3 albums followed by a very special presentation of the new album, Return to the Sauce.
Not content with pioneering psy trance as we know it, the Mushrooms continue to spawn powerful new tracks that reinvent their classic sound. Consistently selling out London’s premiere venues including Brixton Academy and Ministry of Sound we’re absolutely ecstatic to bring them to one of London’s most iconic venues, Troxy.

Main Stage:

Infected Mushroom - 2 Hour Set

plus special guests

Nikki S
Unitone
Silver Sully
CK

_____

Doors 10pm-6am (last entry 2am)

Tickets available from:

Access All Areas:
http://www.accessallareas.org/infectedmushroom/

Resident Adviser:
https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?934547

Troxy:
http://www.troxy.co.uk/event/infected-mushroom/

Cash Sales:
Access All Areas Office, Camden
2nd Floor, 30c Camden Lock Place
London, NW1 8AL
Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday 12pm - 7pm
Closed Sundays and Bank Holidays

more info:

www.infected-mushroom.com
http://www.hommega.com/
http://www.troxy.co.uk/

https://www.facebook.com/events/419781525025516/
Image


Elixir Events
PostPosted: Tue Apr 18, 2017 11:00 pm 
Offline
Noob
Noob

Joined: Mon Nov 18, 2013 4:21 pm
Posts: 59
Line up update!!!

★ Main Stage – Psy Trance ★
 ••• INFECTED MUSHROOM ••• Special 2 Hour Show
• Old School LIVE • plus • Return to the Sauce DJ set album presentation •

SPACE CAT - LIVE [Hommega / Israel]

WAIO - LIVE [247 Records/ Brazil]

NIKKI S [Alchemy / Liquid Records]

HAMISH [Furthur Progressions Records]

UNITONE [Vertigo / Estonia]

SILVER SULLY [Bio Pulse Records / Romania]

CK [Bio Pulse Records]

- -

★ Stage Two - Opal Rooms - Techno and Acid ★
with No Man’s Land - www.nomanslandfestival.co.uk
 JULIAN LIBERATOR [Stay Up Forever]

MIKE HUMPHRIES [Master Traxx Records]

MATT STORM [No Man’s Land]

GAV RAVENOUS [No Man’s Land]

ALIJI [inSpiral]

MARA LEFAY [Opal Rooms]

MARK-63 [Tribal Medicine]

DOUBLE DROP [Project Storm]

NEIL MUNT [Tribe of Munt]

JON FD [Tribe of Munt]
