Line up update!!!
★ Main Stage – Psy Trance ★
••• INFECTED MUSHROOM ••• Special 2 Hour Show
• Old School LIVE • plus • Return to the Sauce DJ set album presentation •
SPACE CAT - LIVE [Hommega / Israel]
WAIO - LIVE [247 Records/ Brazil]
NIKKI S [Alchemy / Liquid Records]
HAMISH [Furthur Progressions Records]
UNITONE [Vertigo / Estonia]
SILVER SULLY [Bio Pulse Records / Romania]
CK [Bio Pulse Records]
- -
★ Stage Two - Opal Rooms - Techno and Acid ★
with No Man’s Land - www.nomanslandfestival.co.uk
JULIAN LIBERATOR [Stay Up Forever]
MIKE HUMPHRIES [Master Traxx Records]
MATT STORM [No Man’s Land]
GAV RAVENOUS [No Man’s Land]
ALIJI [inSpiral]
MARA LEFAY [Opal Rooms]
MARK-63 [Tribal Medicine]
DOUBLE DROP [Project Storm]
NEIL MUNT [Tribe of Munt]
JON FD [Tribe of Munt]