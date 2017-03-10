Noob

plus exclusive presentation of the new album Return to the Sauce



Friday, April 28 at 10 PM - 6 AM

@Troxy, 490 Commercial Road, E1 0HX London, United Kingdom



The godfathers of psychedelic trance Infected Mushroom return to London for a very special extended 2-hour show: an Old School Live set made up of music from their first 3 albums followed by a very special presentation of the new album, Return to the Sauce.

Not content with pioneering psy trance as we know it, the Mushrooms continue to spawn powerful new tracks that reinvent their classic sound. Consistently selling out London’s premiere venues including Brixton Academy and Ministry of Sound we’re absolutely ecstatic to bring them to one of London’s most iconic venues, Troxy.



Main Stage:



Infected Mushroom - 2 Hour Set



plus special guests



Nikki S

Unitone

Silver Sully

CK



_____



Doors 10pm-6am (last entry 2am)



Tickets available from:



Access All Areas:

http://www.accessallareas.org/infectedmushroom/



Resident Adviser:

https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?934547



Troxy:

http://www.troxy.co.uk/event/infected-mushroom/



Cash Sales:

Access All Areas Office, Camden

2nd Floor, 30c Camden Lock Place

London, NW1 8AL

Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday 12pm - 7pm

Closed Sundays and Bank Holidays



more info:



www.infected-mushroom.com

http://www.hommega.com/

http://www.troxy.co.uk/



https://www.facebook.com/events/419781525025516/

