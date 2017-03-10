Infected Mushroom - Special 2 Hour Set Old School LIVE
plus exclusive presentation of the new album Return to the Sauce
Friday, April 28 at 10 PM - 6 AM
@Troxy, 490 Commercial Road, E1 0HX London, United Kingdom
The godfathers of psychedelic trance Infected Mushroom return to London for a very special extended 2-hour show: an Old School Live set made up of music from their first 3 albums followed by a very special presentation of the new album, Return to the Sauce.
Not content with pioneering psy trance as we know it, the Mushrooms continue to spawn powerful new tracks that reinvent their classic sound. Consistently selling out London’s premiere venues including Brixton Academy and Ministry of Sound we’re absolutely ecstatic to bring them to one of London’s most iconic venues, Troxy.
Main Stage:
Infected Mushroom - 2 Hour Set
plus special guests
Nikki S
Unitone
Silver Sully
CK
_____
Doors 10pm-6am (last entry 2am)
Tickets available from:
Access All Areas:http://www.accessallareas.org/infectedmushroom/
Resident Adviser:https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?934547
Troxy: http://www.troxy.co.uk/event/infected-mushroom/
Cash Sales:
Access All Areas Office, Camden
2nd Floor, 30c Camden Lock Place
London, NW1 8AL
Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday 12pm - 7pm
Closed Sundays and Bank Holidays
more info:www.infected-mushroom.comhttp://www.hommega.com/http://www.troxy.co.uk/https://www.facebook.com/events/419781525025516/