It is currently Fri Mar 10, 2017 5:23 pm




locust215
 Post subject: Locust215-Murder Dub
PostPosted: Thu Mar 09, 2017 7:32 am 
Joined: Sun Mar 05, 2017 4:50 pm
Posts: 2
https://soundcloud.com/locustsamuelmeeker/murder-dub
1.The man with no name x certified gz x come fi nice
2. How High-Aphrodite
3. Matt-Scratch vs. Cun7- Stomp
4. Don't Believe- Mulder
5. Let the bass kick-Penguin
6. Cabin-Fever/Raw Dogs: Return of the joker
7. Tread Softy- mista tricka
8. Dubplate pressure x Loser-Locust mash
9. Vibes Enourmous- Raggamortis
10. Selector Spinach- Galadem
11. Total control- Prisoners of technology
12. Ruckus B-jam
13. Turn my music up DNB remix
14. Introduced to the game-Matheus-Stomp
15. Sound of the police x duke of earl x murdah
16. Snapbackswag x Goddamn Hippies
17. Notorious TEk-Kuff
18. Wan Buishi-wan buishi
19. Dub be good to me
20. The flavor- Priosners of Technology
21. Oschino Freestyle x meowcore


