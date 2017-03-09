HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: NSB RADIO - BREAKS & BEATS RADIO - THE WORLDS BIGGEST BREAKBEAT RADIO...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Thu Mar 09, 2017 7:05 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
speedsound
PostPosted: Thu Mar 09, 2017 5:49 am 
Offline
Noob
Noob

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2010 12:22 am
Posts: 47
Image


Pack Preview:
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound-dj-to ... ture-house


Get the next generation of Future House sounds for your latest tracks! This sample pack delivers a fresh set of sounds inspired by of the biggest names today. Inside the download you’ll find 6 perfectly crafted song construction kits, each ready to bring intensity and innovation to your next productions.

Each kit folder is loaded with WAV loops and MIDI files for melodic parts. You can easily reconstruct these kits as they are, or combine the elements in to your music using the samples in this amazing production pack.

This essential sample collection is heavily influenced by labels such as Hexagon and Spinnin Rec and artists like Don Diablo, Tujamo, and Oliver Heldens. All content is 100% royalty-free, so you can use the sounds in your tracks or remixes. Just grab This Future House Pack and climb the ladder to the top!

download now:
http://www.dancemidisamples.com/nava-so ... -kits.html



FOLLOW THE LABEL!

[FAN PAGE]
https://www.facebook.com/speedsoundmusic
[FB GROUP]
https://www.facebook.com/groups/speedsound.music
[REMIX CONTEST]
https://www.facebook.com/groups/speedsound.remix
[SOUNDCLOUD]
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound
[SAMPLE PACKS + DAW TEMPLATES]
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound-dj-tools
[YOUTUBE]
https://www.youtube.com/user/speedsoundtv
[INSTAGRAM]
https://instagram.com/speedsound.rec
[TWITTER]
https://twitter.com/speedsound
[MYSPACE]
https://myspace.com/speedsound
[BEATPORT]
http://www.beatport.com/label/speedsound/15756
[MIXCLOUD]
http://www.mixcloud.com/speedsound


CONTACT:
xvibe.com@gmail.com


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » PRODUCTION

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 3 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
cron
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk