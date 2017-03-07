HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
Thread title format: [Country] [City] DD.MM. - Event @ Club
blandf
PostPosted: Tue Mar 07, 2017 8:12 pm 
Joined: Sat Jan 03, 2004 12:10 am
https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?919828

Now into our 6th year, we're taking the biggest of leaps, by taking over Newport's Neon, a listed art-deco cinema.  For the introduction to the new venue we're bringing Belfast's favourite Phil Kieran to town.

Phil Kieran is synonymous with quality electronic music, having made timeless music, worked with the biggest labels and remixed many iconic names for well over a decade. Now touring his 4th studio album 'Blinded By The Sun' we're over the moon to be bringing him to Newport.

To add some more meat to the bone, we're inviting Perc favourite Organ Grinder back to town.

Phil Kieran
The Organ Grinder
Paul Blandford
Owen Kilby
Richie Moulton
Billy Jordan
Chris Cain

21:00-03:00
The Neon, Clarence Place, Newport, NP19 7AB

Tickets: £8/£12 MOTD https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?919828

