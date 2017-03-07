Forum Veteran

https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?919828



Now into our 6th year, we're taking the biggest of leaps, by taking over Newport's Neon, a listed art-deco cinema. For the introduction to the new venue we're bringing Belfast's favourite Phil Kieran to town.



Phil Kieran is synonymous with quality electronic music, having made timeless music, worked with the biggest labels and remixed many iconic names for well over a decade. Now touring his 4th studio album 'Blinded By The Sun' we're over the moon to be bringing him to Newport.



To add some more meat to the bone, we're inviting Perc favourite Organ Grinder back to town.



Phil Kieran

The Organ Grinder

Paul Blandford

Owen Kilby

Richie Moulton

Billy Jordan

Chris Cain



21:00-03:00

The Neon, Clarence Place, Newport, NP19 7AB



