Gazlights
 Post subject: HELP! Need some 1210's
PostPosted: Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:15 pm 
Joined: Fri Feb 06, 2004 1:27 pm
Posts: 3030
Location: Liverpool,UK
Hello! Shit not been back here in ages :D

In the market for some good quality second hand 1210's

Anyone selling any or advice on what I should be looking to pay?? Decent places to look?

Sweet...Thanks peeps.

New pissed breakbeat mix!! back on the tunes ! x https://soundcloud.com/gazlights/drunken-mix


Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Mon Mar 06, 2017 5:23 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22214
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Ez Gaz, long time no see.

Can't help u with the 1210's

If only there were some kind of online auction/2nd hand type store :chin:

Are u still a Scouser?

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
PostPosted: Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:15 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17684
Location: synth
the price is creeping back up old technics so i think its about 700ish a pair now.....?

you can buy this one from me for £10

Image

I'll throw this one in for free

Image
Gazlights
PostPosted: Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:39 pm 
Joined: Fri Feb 06, 2004 1:27 pm
Posts: 3030
Location: Liverpool,UK
Hey Dan....Moved uptown Scotland now mate! It was far to sunny and warm in Liverpool!

Yes I guess it's eBay...They are not actually for me..

Oh er yea thanks for the decks...That's how mine were looking till last month till I rinsed the cobwebs away..... :)

Good to she the good ship NSB is still sailing!

New pissed breakbeat mix!! back on the tunes ! x https://soundcloud.com/gazlights/drunken-mix
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Tue Mar 07, 2017 6:43 am 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22214
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Scotland u say... bcz woman?

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


ag4111
PostPosted: Tue Mar 07, 2017 8:44 am 
Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108226
Location: 20%
Organised by TamTam https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?931428

Image
Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image
