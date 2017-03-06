Forum Veteran

Joined: Fri Feb 06, 2004 1:27 pm

Posts: 3029

Location: Liverpool,UK





In the market for some good quality second hand 1210's



Anyone selling any or advice on what I should be looking to pay?? Decent places to look?



Sweet...Thanks peeps. Hello! Shit not been back here in agesIn the market for some good quality second hand 1210'sAnyone selling any or advice on what I should be looking to pay?? Decent places to look?Sweet...Thanks peeps.

_________________

New pissed breakbeat mix!! back on the tunes ! x _________________New pissed breakbeat mix!! back on the tunes ! x https://soundcloud.com/gazlights/drunken-mix



