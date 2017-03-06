Poster-lite

NYC Bass Collective Presents…



TRANSMISSION TUESDAYS



March 7 - 2017



Featuring:



WAVEWHORE



With releases on high profile record labels such as iBreaks, Elektroshok, Hardcore Beats, Broke, Electrofly and Bombtraxx, New York City based Wavewhore has established himself as one of the USA’s leading breakbeat producers. His skills behind the decks have also led to headlining appearances across the US, Europe and Asia as well as a long-running residency at New York City's legendary Sullivan Room. In addition, his music and DJ performances have been featured on many of the world’s top broadcast media outlets including BBC Radio 1 London, WKTU 103.5 FM New York, KISS FM London, RTE Dublin, Sirius Satellite Radio and MTV. Wavewhore has been called a “breakbeat master” by Liquid Todd (Sirius Satellite Radio) and “one of the USA’s finest breakbeat DJ/producers” by Jay Cunning (KISS FM London) while Breakbeat Online described him as “NYC’s finest export since the Beastie Boys”. His music has also received high level support from many of the top names in the business including Aquasky, DJ Icey, Jackal & Hyde, The Freestylers, General Midi, Elite Force, Annie Nightingale and many more.



http://www.facebook.com/wavebreaks

http://www.soundcloud.com/wavewhore

http://www.mixcloud.com/wavewhore



SAFARI JOE



https://soundcloud.com/safari_joe



Plus Residents:



MONIKKR



https://soundcloud.com/monikkr



WENDY ESCOBAR



https://soundcloud.com/escodisco



Visuals By:



BEN MOON



https://www.facebook.com/benmoonsworld/



Venue:



Ceremony

224 Manhattan Ave. Brooklyn, New York 11206



FREE with RSVP:

10pm - 2am

Drink Specials: 2 for 1 Tequila Tuesdays!!



