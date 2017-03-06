HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: NSB RADIO - BREAKS & BEATS RADIO - THE WORLDS BIGGEST BREAKBEAT RADIO...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Mon Mar 06, 2017 12:14 pm


Forum rules


Thread title format: [Country] [City] DD.MM. - Event @ Club
Please ensure this thread title format is followed, otherwise events may be moved to the Events (OLD) forum or deleted without warning.



Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Audio Tactics
PostPosted: Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:39 am 
Offline
Poster-lite
Poster-lite
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2006 8:08 am
Posts: 282
Location: Planet Bass
Image

NYC Bass Collective Presents…

TRANSMISSION TUESDAYS

March 7 - 2017

Featuring:

WAVEWHORE

With releases on high profile record labels such as iBreaks, Elektroshok, Hardcore Beats, Broke, Electrofly and Bombtraxx, New York City based Wavewhore has established himself as one of the USA’s leading breakbeat producers. His skills behind the decks have also led to headlining appearances across the US, Europe and Asia as well as a long-running residency at New York City's legendary Sullivan Room. In addition, his music and DJ performances have been featured on many of the world’s top broadcast media outlets including BBC Radio 1 London, WKTU 103.5 FM New York, KISS FM London, RTE Dublin, Sirius Satellite Radio and MTV. Wavewhore has been called a “breakbeat master” by Liquid Todd (Sirius Satellite Radio) and “one of the USA’s finest breakbeat DJ/producers” by Jay Cunning (KISS FM London) while Breakbeat Online described him as “NYC’s finest export since the Beastie Boys”. His music has also received high level support from many of the top names in the business including Aquasky, DJ Icey, Jackal & Hyde, The Freestylers, General Midi, Elite Force, Annie Nightingale and many more.

http://www.facebook.com/wavebreaks
http://www.soundcloud.com/wavewhore
http://www.mixcloud.com/wavewhore

SAFARI JOE

https://soundcloud.com/safari_joe

Plus Residents:

MONIKKR

https://soundcloud.com/monikkr

WENDY ESCOBAR

https://soundcloud.com/escodisco

Visuals By:

BEN MOON

https://www.facebook.com/benmoonsworld/

Venue:

Ceremony
224 Manhattan Ave. Brooklyn, New York 11206

FREE with RSVP: https://nycbctransmissiontuesdays.eventbrite.com/
10pm - 2am
Drink Specials: 2 for 1 Tequila Tuesdays!!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1645973969039891/


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » EVENTS

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 0 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
cron
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk