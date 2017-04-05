HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Wed Apr 05, 2017 7:00 am




Dextiny
PostPosted: Sat Mar 04, 2017 3:16 pm 
Joined: Sun Jan 15, 2017 4:55 pm
Posts: 2
Great day today dude!!
Listen up to the 2nd Dextiny EP!
Already available here (FREE DOWNLOAD):

https://soundcloud.com/dextinymusic/sets/dextiny-ep2 :yesyes: :tuna: :og: :drink: :circularsaw: :bang: :evil:

#BigBeat #Electronic #Rock #Dextiny #Music


Protoplasym
PostPosted: Wed Apr 05, 2017 4:29 am 
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 28
Cool vocoding, hype Intro! That Lead is manic once the 1 drops. Interesting Panning you've done on it, sounds like you used an LFO to make it shift from left to right in a synchronous manner.

2:17 - the Guitar section is fun, I can hear some light gated leads in the background really throwing that section into some chaos. It works fine, I just hear more going on... your Mix is plenty full, I'm just full of busy ideas.

3:12 - I was hoping for a minor key change on your main Lead. My cheap PC speakers suck, they're not producing much Bass, but I blame them, not your tune.

Your "mix-out" is soooo short. I would extend it 8x and have some fun dropping elements away over that period of time.

Fun tune, should be good for a 3rd or 4th tune in a Mix before things truly start heating up.

Mix sounds good on my lil speakers, except for not really hearing much bass. What's great about it, is that I can turn the volume up really high with hardly any distortion.

https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym
