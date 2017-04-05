Cool vocoding, hype Intro! That Lead is manic once the 1 drops. Interesting Panning you've done on it, sounds like you used an LFO to make it shift from left to right in a synchronous manner.



2:17 - the Guitar section is fun, I can hear some light gated leads in the background really throwing that section into some chaos. It works fine, I just hear more going on... your Mix is plenty full, I'm just full of busy ideas.



3:12 - I was hoping for a minor key change on your main Lead. My cheap PC speakers suck, they're not producing much Bass, but I blame them, not your tune.



Your "mix-out" is soooo short. I would extend it 8x and have some fun dropping elements away over that period of time.



Fun tune, should be good for a 3rd or 4th tune in a Mix before things truly start heating up.



Mix sounds good on my lil speakers, except for not really hearing much bass. What's great about it, is that I can turn the volume up really high with hardly any distortion.

