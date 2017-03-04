HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
Author Message
Speshal
 Post subject: Hi
PostPosted: Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:22 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon May 17, 2004 8:14 pm
Posts: 25335
Location: Rated PG-13 for sexual content, suggestive dancing, some heavy drinking, and language
Hi,

yes, it's me.

I haven't forsaken you, shit, most of you I call friends.

I hope you are all well.

99% - I would be happy put up on my sofa - The other %1 are probably Conpsiracy......

But today, just today, I thought just more than two of you would have reached out, over and above facebook and twitter.

I've not been on here because I've not forgotten you, it's because I've been a bit unwell.

......

doughnut
 Post subject: Re: Hi
PostPosted: Sat Mar 04, 2017 3:19 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 2:51 pm
Posts: 72903
Location: Rugnut
Arses. All of us.
:(
It's not as lively here as it used to be though, so I wouldn't necessarily expect anything on here.
Still, belated good age-related outside-of-twacebook wishes from me. x

