Here's a mix
Some old, new, edits, mashups and original bits. Enjoy: http://www.mixcloud.com/jprime/jprimes-absolut-breaks/
1. Radio Intro
2. Evil Nine - Crooked (Bassbin Twins remix)
3. Stanton Warriors - Pop Ya Cork VS Twista - Overnight Celebrity
4. Freerange DJ’s, Cover Stirling - Rumble the System
5. High Eight - Coming To VS Public Enemy - Bring the Noise (jprime Bells of Fury mash)
6. Shade K & BBK - Agains Da Grain
7. jprime Ft. BBK - What I Do
8. Alex Wicked Ft. The Project Of Land - Breakdown
9. Myagi & The Root Sellers - Rock One
10. Obscene Frequenzy - Yellow Party VS Roxanne Shante - Rock Me
11. Soul of Man - Sound of the Drum VS Dizzy Rascal - Stand Up Tall
12. Breaks Mafia - Ready for the Boom
13. Bitrok - The Real
14. General Midi - Nuone VS Adam Freeland - We Want Your Soul
15. DNCH - Golem
16. Kid Panel - Hands in the Air
17. DJ Mutiny - Soulrunner (Superstyledeluxe remix) VS Rye Rye - Shake it to the Ground
18. Shiloh - Mana (Elite Force remix)
19. BreakID - Get Down (Perfect Kombo remix)
20. Stanton Warriors Ft. Big Daddy Kane - Get Wild
21. Crystal Method - Comin Back