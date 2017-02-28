Forum Veteran

Some old, new, edits, mashups and original bits. Enjoy:



http://www.mixcloud.com/jprime/jprimes-absolut-breaks/







1. Radio Intro

2. Evil Nine - Crooked (Bassbin Twins remix)

3. Stanton Warriors - Pop Ya Cork VS Twista - Overnight Celebrity

4. Freerange DJ’s, Cover Stirling - Rumble the System

5. High Eight - Coming To VS Public Enemy - Bring the Noise (jprime Bells of Fury mash)

6. Shade K & BBK - Agains Da Grain

7. jprime Ft. BBK - What I Do

8. Alex Wicked Ft. The Project Of Land - Breakdown

9. Myagi & The Root Sellers - Rock One

10. Obscene Frequenzy - Yellow Party VS Roxanne Shante - Rock Me

11. Soul of Man - Sound of the Drum VS Dizzy Rascal - Stand Up Tall

12. Breaks Mafia - Ready for the Boom

13. Bitrok - The Real

14. General Midi - Nuone VS Adam Freeland - We Want Your Soul

15. DNCH - Golem

16. Kid Panel - Hands in the Air

17. DJ Mutiny - Soulrunner (Superstyledeluxe remix) VS Rye Rye - Shake it to the Ground

18. Shiloh - Mana (Elite Force remix)

19. BreakID - Get Down (Perfect Kombo remix)

20. Stanton Warriors Ft. Big Daddy Kane - Get Wild

