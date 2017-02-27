HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Mon Feb 27, 2017 7:42 pm




jprime
 Post subject: jprime's Absolut Breaks
PostPosted: Mon Feb 27, 2017 5:57 pm 
Joined: Wed Mar 02, 2005 2:20 am
Posts: 3818
Location: Comox Valley, Canada
Here's a mix :woo:

Some old, new, edits, mashups and original bits. Enjoy:

http://www.mixcloud.com/jprime/jprimes-absolut-breaks/

1. Radio Intro
2. Evil Nine - Crooked (Bassbin Twins remix)
3. Stanton Warriors - Pop Ya Cork VS Twista - Overnight Celebrity
4. Freerange DJ’s, Cover Stirling - Rumble the System
5. High Eight - Coming To VS Public Enemy - Bring the Noise (jprime Bells of Fury mash)
6. Shade K & BBK - Agains Da Grain
7. jprime Ft. BBK - What I Do
8. Alex Wicked Ft. The Project Of Land - Breakdown
9. Myagi & The Root Sellers - Rock One
10. Obscene Frequenzy - Yellow Party VS Roxanne Shante - Rock Me
11. Soul of Man - Sound of the Drum VS Dizzy Rascal - Stand Up Tall
12. Breaks Mafia - Ready for the Boom
13. Bitrok - The Real
14. General Midi - Nuone VS Adam Freeland - We Want Your Soul
15. DNCH - Golem
16. Kid Panel - Hands in the Air
17. DJ Mutiny - Soulrunner (Superstyledeluxe remix) VS Rye Rye - Shake it to the Ground
18. Shiloh - Mana (Elite Force remix)
19. BreakID - Get Down (Perfect Kombo remix)
20. Stanton Warriors Ft. Big Daddy Kane - Get Wild
21. Crystal Method - Comin Back

JPRIME on SOUNDCLOUD
TWITTER
Facebork


