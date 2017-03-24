Seagate - Robert James (Original Mix) The swing of justice - Andrade (Original Mix) Always on my mind - Serge Devant (Original Mix) The moment - Serge Devant (Original Mix) Music power - Mendo (Original Mix) The hive - T.Williams, James Jacob (Original Mix) Pump - DJ PP, Jack Mood (Original Mix) The flute trak - Daniel Woo Robles (Original Mix) Apricity - Steve Parry (Ki Creighton & Makanan Remix) Whaa - Leonardo Gonnelli (Mathias Kaden Work That Bassline Remix) 528Hz - Rampa (Original Mix) Visualise - Denny (Original Mix) Okay - Demarkus (Original Mix) Luna - Steve Parry (Original Mix) Flippant - Steve Parry (Original Mix) Creatures of the night - Alice Rose, Malbetrieb (Steve Parry Remix)
I recorded volume 3 of the series on my 36th birthday !
The mix consists of good quality House music. I tried to keep it jackin’ and lively !
Really enjoying this sound at the moment.. I hope whoever listens enjoys it !
90 Minutes..
Cheers
Days go by - Dirty Vegas (Original Mix) Obey - Hobo (Original Mix) Pelos en la cama - Lucianno Villarreal (Original Mix) My dirty soul - Sahib Muhammad (Maurice Fulton Remix) Aquardiente - Tommyboy, DragonFly, Crazibiza (Jude & Frank Remix) House music Feat. John Julius Knight - Roland Clark (Main Extended Mix) My house - Tommy Vercetti (Original Mix) Needin’ - Tommy Vercetti (Original Mix) I miss you - Tommy Vercetti (Original Mix) Who’s that - Latmun (Original Mix) Show the way - Steve Lawler (Original Mix) Timespent Feat. Phill Celeste - Soul Crap (Robosonic Dub) Closer - Mood II Swing, Carol Sylvan (DJ Vivona Remix) Good life Feat. Ida Corr - Oliver Heldens (Kryder Extended Remix) Treat, treat, treat - James Curd (Original Mix) Uyankenteza Feat. Tonshi - Afro Warriors (Hyenah Remix instrumental) My babe - Alex Kenji (Me & My Toothbrush Remix) Vember - Kevin Over (Original Mix) Original - DJ Boneyard (Original Mix) Speed tool 001 - Speed Boat (Original Mix)
