It is currently Fri Mar 24, 2017 5:05 pm




KF81
 Post subject: The Ikon House Mix
PostPosted: Mon Feb 27, 2017 3:46 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8523
Location: earth
The Ikon House Mix - Vol 1

Here is a deep House music mix i have done.. The emphasis was to keep it percussive with a groove to it !

Happy listening !



Link to track on SoundCloud

Seagate - Robert James (Original Mix)
The swing of justice - Andrade (Original Mix)
Always on my mind - Serge Devant (Original Mix)
The moment - Serge Devant (Original Mix)
Music power - Mendo (Original Mix)
The hive - T.Williams, James Jacob (Original Mix)
Pump - DJ PP, Jack Mood (Original Mix)
The flute trak - Daniel Woo Robles (Original Mix)
Apricity - Steve Parry (Ki Creighton & Makanan Remix)
Whaa - Leonardo Gonnelli (Mathias Kaden Work That Bassline Remix)
528Hz - Rampa (Original Mix)
Visualise - Denny (Original Mix)
Okay - Demarkus (Original Mix)
Luna - Steve Parry (Original Mix)
Flippant - Steve Parry (Original Mix)
Creatures of the night - Alice Rose, Malbetrieb (Steve Parry Remix)

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."


Doomo
 Post subject: Re: The Ikon House Mix
PostPosted: Mon Feb 27, 2017 5:22 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11912
Location: cuntford
Not really deep house but a nice mix anyway. I have wanted to know what that Flippant track was for some time so many thanks for the ID 8)

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
KF81
 Post subject: Re: The Ikon House Mix
PostPosted: Mon Feb 27, 2017 5:37 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8523
Location: earth
No worries, cheers for taking a look !

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
MrNobody01
 Post subject: Re: The Ikon House Mix
PostPosted: Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:49 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2656
Location: hidden in madness
very nice mix :-)

fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
Image

new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
KF81
 Post subject: Re: The Ikon House Mix
PostPosted: Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:40 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8523
Location: earth
MrNobody01 wrote:
very nice mix :-)

Thanks a lot and cheers for reposting it on Soundcloud.

I will do another one next week which will be a little more progressive !

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
KF81
 Post subject: Re: The Ikon House Mix
PostPosted: Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:59 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8523
Location: earth
The Ikon House Mix - Vol 2

Hello all, this is my second instalment of house mixes. Hope you like it !


Link to track on SoundCloud

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
MrNobody01
 Post subject: Re: The Ikon House Mix
PostPosted: Wed Mar 15, 2017 2:23 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2656
Location: hidden in madness
KF81 wrote:
The Ikon House Mix - Vol 2

Hello all, this is my second instalment of house mixes. Hope you like it !


Link to track on SoundCloud


Niceness, will give it a spin after werk :-)

fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
Image

new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
KF81
 Post subject: Re: The Ikon House Mix
PostPosted: Wed Mar 15, 2017 6:00 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8523
Location: earth
Awesome, cheers !

:spectrum: :spectrum: :spectrum:

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
KF81
 Post subject: Re: The Ikon House Mix
PostPosted: Fri Mar 24, 2017 3:28 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8523
Location: earth
The Ikon House Mix - Vol 3

I recorded volume 3 of the series on my 36th birthday !

The mix consists of good quality House music. I tried to keep it jackin’ and lively !

Really enjoying this sound at the moment.. I hope whoever listens enjoys it !

90 Minutes..

Cheers :)

Days go by - Dirty Vegas (Original Mix)
Obey - Hobo (Original Mix)
Pelos en la cama - Lucianno Villarreal (Original Mix)
My dirty soul - Sahib Muhammad (Maurice Fulton Remix)
Aquardiente - Tommyboy, DragonFly, Crazibiza (Jude & Frank Remix)
House music Feat. John Julius Knight - Roland Clark (Main Extended Mix)
My house - Tommy Vercetti (Original Mix)
Needin’ - Tommy Vercetti (Original Mix)
I miss you - Tommy Vercetti (Original Mix)
Who’s that - Latmun (Original Mix)
Show the way - Steve Lawler (Original Mix)
Timespent Feat. Phill Celeste - Soul Crap (Robosonic Dub)
Closer - Mood II Swing, Carol Sylvan (DJ Vivona Remix)
Good life Feat. Ida Corr - Oliver Heldens (Kryder Extended Remix)
Treat, treat, treat - James Curd (Original Mix)
Uyankenteza Feat. Tonshi - Afro Warriors (Hyenah Remix instrumental)
My babe - Alex Kenji (Me & My Toothbrush Remix)
Vember - Kevin Over (Original Mix)
Original - DJ Boneyard (Original Mix)
Speed tool 001 - Speed Boat (Original Mix)




Link to track on SoundCloud

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
