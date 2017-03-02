HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: NSB RADIO - BREAKS & BEATS RADIO - THE WORLDS BIGGEST BREAKBEAT RADIO...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Thu Mar 02, 2017 3:12 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 4 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
KF81
 Post subject: The Ikon House Mix
PostPosted: Mon Feb 27, 2017 3:46 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8517
Location: earth
The Ikon House Mix - Vol 1

Here is a deep House music mix i have done.. The emphasis was to keep it percussive with a groove to it !

Happy listening !



Link to track on SoundCloud

Seagate - Robert James (Original Mix)
The swing of justice - Andrade (Original Mix)
Always on my mind - Serge Devant (Original Mix)
The moment - Serge Devant (Original Mix)
Music power - Mendo (Original Mix)
The hive - T.Williams, James Jacob (Original Mix)
Pump - DJ PP, Jack Mood (Original Mix)
The flute trak - Daniel Woo Robles (Original Mix)
Apricity - Steve Parry (Ki Creighton & Makanan Remix)
Whaa - Leonardo Gonnelli (Mathias Kaden Work That Bassline Remix)
528Hz - Rampa (Original Mix)
Visualise - Denny (Original Mix)
Okay - Demarkus (Original Mix)
Luna - Steve Parry (Original Mix)
Flippant - Steve Parry (Original Mix)
Creatures of the night - Alice Rose, Malbetrieb (Steve Parry Remix)

_________________
My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
 Post subject: Re: The Ikon House Mix
PostPosted: Mon Feb 27, 2017 5:22 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11902
Location: cuntford
Not really deep house but a nice mix anyway. I have wanted to know what that Flippant track was for some time so many thanks for the ID 8)

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
KF81
 Post subject: Re: The Ikon House Mix
PostPosted: Mon Feb 27, 2017 5:37 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8517
Location: earth
No worries, cheers for taking a look !

_________________
My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
MrNobody01
 Post subject: Re: The Ikon House Mix
PostPosted: Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:49 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2643
Location: hidden in madness
very nice mix :-)

_________________
fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
Image

new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 4 posts ] 

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » WEBCASTS, RADIO & MIX SETS

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot] and 3 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk