Forum Veteran

Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm

Posts: 8517

Location: earth





Here is a deep House music mix i have done.. The emphasis was to keep it percussive with a groove to it !



Happy listening !







Link to track on SoundCloud



Seagate - Robert James (Original Mix)

The swing of justice - Andrade (Original Mix)

Always on my mind - Serge Devant (Original Mix)

The moment - Serge Devant (Original Mix)

Music power - Mendo (Original Mix)

The hive - T.Williams, James Jacob (Original Mix)

Pump - DJ PP, Jack Mood (Original Mix)

The flute trak - Daniel Woo Robles (Original Mix)

Apricity - Steve Parry (Ki Creighton & Makanan Remix)

Whaa - Leonardo Gonnelli (Mathias Kaden Work That Bassline Remix)

528Hz - Rampa (Original Mix)

Visualise - Denny (Original Mix)

Okay - Demarkus (Original Mix)

Luna - Steve Parry (Original Mix)

Flippant - Steve Parry (Original Mix)

Creatures of the night - Alice Rose, Malbetrieb (Steve Parry Remix) The Ikon House Mix - Vol 1Here is a deep House music mix i have done.. The emphasis was to keep it percussive with a groove to it !Happy listening !Seagate - Robert James (Original Mix)The swing of justice - Andrade (Original Mix)Always on my mind - Serge Devant (Original Mix)The moment - Serge Devant (Original Mix)Music power - Mendo (Original Mix)The hive - T.Williams, James Jacob (Original Mix)Pump - DJ PP, Jack Mood (Original Mix)The flute trak - Daniel Woo Robles (Original Mix)Apricity - Steve Parry (Ki Creighton & Makanan Remix)Whaa - Leonardo Gonnelli (Mathias Kaden Work That Bassline Remix)528Hz - Rampa (Original Mix)Visualise - Denny (Original Mix)Okay - Demarkus (Original Mix)Luna - Steve Parry (Original Mix)Flippant - Steve Parry (Original Mix)Creatures of the night - Alice Rose, Malbetrieb (Steve Parry Remix)

_________________

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!



DJ Chamber wrote: "once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy." _________________



