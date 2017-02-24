HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:05 am




speedsound
PostPosted: Fri Feb 24, 2017 4:38 am 
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2010 12:22 am
Posts: 46
Image


Pack Preview:
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound-dj-tools/nava-persian


Persian Orchestral is a stunning work of art that takes you deep into an ethnic musical journey. The pack features 4 perfectly crafted construction kits that are inspired by the beautiful sounds of Ethnic communities!

Dive into the Eastern World with crisp and perfectly mastered audio from Guitars, atmospheres, Daff percussions, melodic sounds, and so much more! This diverse sample pack pack not only has 4 complex construction kits, it also includes a wide variety of assorted loops to add some extra originality to your tracks.

This pack is key & BPM labelled and includes 132, 24 bit WAV files that are ready to be dragged into your project! If you are looking for ethnic, orchestral, urban hip hop, modern trap, or simply new ideas to take your sounds to the next level, then this is a must have!

Take a journey into the Eastern ethnic world with this superb pack!

download now:
http://www.dancemidisamples.com/persian-orchestral.html



FOLLOW THE LABEL!

[FAN PAGE]
https://www.facebook.com/speedsoundmusic
[FB GROUP]
https://www.facebook.com/groups/speedsound.music
[REMIX CONTEST]
https://www.facebook.com/groups/speedsound.remix
[SOUNDCLOUD]
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound
[SAMPLE PACKS + DAW TEMPLATES]
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound-dj-tools
[YOUTUBE]
https://www.youtube.com/user/speedsoundtv
[INSTAGRAM]
https://instagram.com/speedsound.rec
[TWITTER]
https://twitter.com/speedsound
[MYSPACE]
https://myspace.com/speedsound
[BEATPORT]
http://www.beatport.com/label/speedsound/15756
[MIXCLOUD]
http://www.mixcloud.com/speedsound


CONTACT:
xvibe.com@gmail.com


