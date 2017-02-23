HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Thu Feb 23, 2017 4:25 pm




doughnut
PostPosted: Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:57 pm 
Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 2:51 pm
Posts: 72901
Location: Rugnut
By the power of grayskull!

I need more work. More. MORE!

(I thought I had more to say than that when I started) :violin:

Oh look I has signature

Don't bother following me on twitter or befriending me on facebook unless of course you want to. kthxbai

One day you know I might even record a mix, and when I do it will be here, don't hold your breath though ;)


Danny
PostPosted: Wed Feb 22, 2017 1:03 pm 
Joined: Tue May 15, 2007 10:09 am
Posts: 5811
Location: the Netherlands
By the power of numbskull!
tweeman!

TT_
PostPosted: Wed Feb 22, 2017 3:00 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17663
Location: synth
I am Tam , Prince of bellendia, Defender of the Synths of Castle tooting. This is minger, my fearless friend. Fabulous, secret powers were revealed to me the day I held aloft my magic dx7 and said:
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Wed Feb 22, 2017 8:59 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22190
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
I sat a watched a few He-Man episodes with my niece the other day... they were awful.

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
PostPosted: Wed Feb 22, 2017 10:45 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17663
Location: synth
that was not what i said radbro and you know it
Doomo
PostPosted: Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:17 am 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11897
Location: cuntford
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
I sat a watched a few He-Man episodes with my niece the other day... they were awful.


Yeah man. Try 'in the night garden'. The pinky ponk, tombliboos and mc makka pakka just fucking rock!

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
BLista
PostPosted: Thu Feb 23, 2017 2:47 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2006 12:37 pm
Posts: 46025
Doomo wrote:
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
I sat a watched a few He-Man episodes with my niece the other day... they were awful.


Yeah man. Try 'in the night garden'. The pinky ponk, tombliboos and mc makka pakka just fucking rock!

Have you watched adventure time? That's some trippy weird shit
Doomo
PostPosted: Thu Feb 23, 2017 3:07 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11897
Location: cuntford
Nope. Sadly, the only TV I have to endure courtesy of my youngest these days is the Disney channel. My eldest (who is now 17) has become a binge watcher of netflix and actually gives us recommendations on what to watch :lol:

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
