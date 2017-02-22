HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Wed Feb 22, 2017 3:45 pm




doughnut
PostPosted: Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:57 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 2:51 pm
Posts: 72901
Location: Rugnut
By the power of grayskull!

I need more work. More. MORE!

(I thought I had more to say than that when I started) :violin:

Oh look I has signature

Don't bother following me on twitter or befriending me on facebook unless of course you want to. kthxbai

One day you know I might even record a mix, and when I do it will be here, don't hold your breath though ;)


Danny
PostPosted: Wed Feb 22, 2017 1:03 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue May 15, 2007 10:09 am
Posts: 5811
Location: the Netherlands
By the power of numbskull!
tweeman!

TT_
PostPosted: Wed Feb 22, 2017 3:00 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17662
Location: synth
I am Tam , Prince of bellendia, Defender of the Synths of Castle tooting. This is minger, my fearless friend. Fabulous, secret powers were revealed to me the day I held aloft my magic dx7 and said:
