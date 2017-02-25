HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:56 pm




djfabiof
 Post subject: Frequency Fx: MXTP 2k17
PostPosted: Tue Feb 21, 2017 4:46 am 
Link to track on SoundCloud


djfabiof
PostPosted: Sat Feb 25, 2017 2:20 pm 
Link to track on SoundCloud


1- Thriller - Ricin
2- I See you Baby - Groove Armada
3- Life - Crawford
4- Lies (Aloka remix) - Left right, JACQ
5- Badboy Sounds - Pelikann
6- Jungle thing - Mi Mack
7- Taking Me - Cellardore x Moad
8- Ku - Yo Speed
9- Wid it - Sketi
10 -Born to Bounce - Dusty Bits
11- Let me In - Breaksmafia
12- Shake that jazz - Colombo
13-Sun comes down - MutantBreakz , Yo Speedy
14-Trece - Guau
15-Hankook - Clowns (rerub)
16-Bass is Kicking - Aggresivnes
17-Get ya head - B-Phreak & Phillu Bunt
18-Get Low(infrakt remix) - Stanton Warriors & Tony quattro
19-Baby Baby - (phat kidz mix) - Tropkillaz
20-Ass clap - Deekline, Peep this
21- Ja Rasta - Michaels Sparks
22-Hypnotic Eyez - Freestylers
23-Sweets from heaven(Kid kenobi Remix) - Pirate jams
24-Humannation(Quadrabeat remix)- Perfect kombo , Dee
25-Break The Cycle - Hoffman
