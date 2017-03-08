HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Wed Mar 08, 2017 3:34 am




Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Monday
PostPosted: Mon Mar 06, 2017 5:24 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22214
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
I haven't oppressed anyone today.

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Watoo
 Post subject: Re: Monday
PostPosted: Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:05 pm 
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9495
Location: Manchester
You haven't tried hard enough.

_________________
Image
TT_
 Post subject: Re: Monday
PostPosted: Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:12 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17687
Location: synth
I haven't pressed anyone today
ag4111
 Post subject: Re: Monday
PostPosted: Mon Mar 06, 2017 7:53 pm 
Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108226
Location: 20%
Where's speshal eds thread??

_________________
Image
Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Monday
PostPosted: Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:39 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22214
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
:lol: FFS he deleted it.

This is worse than reddit.


:roll:

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


ag4111
 Post subject: Re: Monday
PostPosted: Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:49 pm 
Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108226
Location: 20%
Rubbish. I'm going back to double fisting

_________________
Image
Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Monday
PostPosted: Tue Mar 07, 2017 6:42 am 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22214
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
I think the Armenians have taking to calling such things "weak sauce"


Wank socks

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
 Post subject: Re: Monday
PostPosted: Wed Mar 08, 2017 12:18 am 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17687
Location: synth
shower the horse, I'm done
