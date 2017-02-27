HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: NSB RADIO - BREAKS & BEATS RADIO - THE WORLDS BIGGEST BREAKBEAT RADIO...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:35 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 15 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Monday
PostPosted: Mon Feb 20, 2017 1:15 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22193
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Let's go thru...


The Round Window.

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
 Post subject: Re: Monday
PostPosted: Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:01 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17667
Location: synth
radbro you've always had a whiff of floella benjamin about you
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Danny
 Post subject: Re: Monday
PostPosted: Mon Feb 20, 2017 11:46 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue May 15, 2007 10:09 am
Posts: 5811
Location: the Netherlands
:drink:

_________________
ImageImage
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Monday
PostPosted: Mon Feb 20, 2017 1:31 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22193
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Did the round window mean the bottom of a pint glass? :chin:

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
 Post subject: Re: Monday
PostPosted: Mon Feb 20, 2017 3:14 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11900
Location: cuntford
i am the lurgy monster :violin:

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
LTJ_Nukem
 Post subject: Re: Monday
PostPosted: Mon Feb 20, 2017 5:35 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5648
Location: Space, the final frontier
I am a bellend

_________________
Image

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
 Post subject: Re: Monday
PostPosted: Mon Feb 20, 2017 6:02 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17667
Location: synth
je suis un fin du cloche quincebreed
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
BLista
 Post subject: Re: Monday
PostPosted: Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:46 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2006 12:37 pm
Posts: 46025
I has beer belleh
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Monday
PostPosted: Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:29 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22193
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
It's Tuesday again

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
~Lander~
 Post subject: Re: Monday
PostPosted: Fri Feb 24, 2017 4:53 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14593
Location: Bcz Techno
It is Friday. HTH.

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
 Post subject: Re: Monday
PostPosted: Fri Feb 24, 2017 6:29 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11900
Location: cuntford
For geeky types. Spot the bug (c++):

std::string delFAJS =
" delete from finacctjournalsummary";
" where fde_extract_id = :miExtractID<int>";

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
 Post subject: Re: Monday
PostPosted: Fri Feb 24, 2017 6:35 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17667
Location: synth
I was a victim of bungo bear's abnormally large penis
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Monday
PostPosted: Fri Feb 24, 2017 9:04 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22193
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Is there a problem with ur colon?

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
 Post subject: Re: Monday
PostPosted: Sat Feb 25, 2017 2:48 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17667
Location: synth
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Is there a problem with ur colon?


no; i've got a semi
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
 Post subject: Re: Monday
PostPosted: Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:06 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11900
Location: cuntford
it is indeed a semicolon, but why?

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 15 posts ] 

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 5 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
cron
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk